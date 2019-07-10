Trending

DONBASS: “Last week was worse than 5 years of war”

By Drago Bosnic
DONBASS – “Shelling could be happening in the morning, dinner time, at night…There was some certainty before, now shelling can happen any time.” Eduard’s front door is pierced all the way through by large caliber bullets, his barn is destroyed by 120 mm shells, mirror smashed by bullets is not just a bad omen any more: it’s hard to imagine that someone could still be living in these ruins.

Commenting on the current situation in Kominternovo, he remarks, with bitter irony, that last week was worse than all 5 years of the war. Most of Vatutina Street where Eduard lives is destroyed by shelling. The landscape is simply apocalyptic here.

