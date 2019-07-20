Desperate Pompeo demands Russia, China leave Venezuela so the US can enter

Protesters stand and chant with placards as US Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo (C) arrives to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

BUENOS AIRES – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that several foreign countries should stay away from Caracas so that a single nation, not included in the list but we can automatically imagine to be the US, can supposedly begin to do the reconstruction work of Venezuela.

During his four-day visit to Latin America, Pompeo told the Argentine website Infobae on Friday that countries (such as Russia, China, Cuba and Iran) that continue to support Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro should “leave” the Bolivarian country.

Change of political regime

Pompeo took the opportunity of the interview to highlight once again the call for regime change in Caracas, so desired by Washington.

“Well, we hope every foreign power will leave. We want the Venezuelan people to control their own destiny. We think that would be best. In the end, I’m confident that the Venezuelan people will take back their country,” Pompeo said when asked about the role that Russia, China, and Iran play in the region.

“They [Maduro and his allies] need to leave Venezuela, and then we can begin to do the work to rebuild that country democratically, with free and fair elections, in a way that will truly restore the greatness that Venezuela once had,” he said.

Following the coup attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaidó on April 30, the US blamed the neighbor and closest ally of Venezuela, Cuba, for rounds of punitive sanctions aimed at “severing ties” between the island nation and Caracas.

“In the end, I think the Cubans are going to have a very difficult decision to make,” Pompeo said in Friday’s interview. “They have propped up this regime for an awfully long time. They need to leave. They need to go back.”

US National Security Adviser John Bolton has stepped up pressure on the overthrow of the “despotic” Maduro, tweeting that the US “will not rest” until he leaves while announcing a new batch of sanctions against military intelligence officers of Venezuela.

Venezuela’s intra-political dialogue

The Venezuelan leader rejected Washington’s attempts to interfere in the intra-political dialogue of the country, saying on Friday that agreements that could be signed in Barbados could only be “absolutely sovereign”.

“Venezuela will not give way to blackmail on the US side and the European Union,” concluded Maduro.

Washington has openly demanded a regime change in Caracas, applying various sanctions packages and telling President Maduro to resign and give way to the US-backed opposition leader.

Tensions in Venezuela have worsened since January 21, when mass protests began against the current re-elected president, Nicolás Maduro.

After the riots began, opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself acting president. Several Western, US-led countries announced the recognition of Guaido, while Russia, China and other countries supported Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.