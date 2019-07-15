Delusional Netanyahu says Israel is the ‘only army in the world’ prepared to fight against Iran

TEL AVIV – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are the only military forces in the world capable of facing Iran in case of war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“At the moment, the only army in the world capable of fighting Iran is the Israeli army,” he told members of Israel’s National Security College at his home on Sunday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The prime minister also recalled his role in the fight against the Iranian nuclear agreement of 2015, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), saying the agreement would have given Iran “hundreds of billions of dollars” to “invest in its empire “and” make way for a nuclear arsenal.”

“I had to fight alone to block the nuclear deal. I had to fight against all the powers and against the president of the United States – I went to the US Congress,” said the Israeli prime minister.

According to Netanyahu, the only thing that the terrible nuclear agreement gave to Israel was the strong and profound approach with the main Arab countries, which Iran also supposedly threatened with nuclear annihilation.

Netanyahu personally pressured US President Donald Trump to end JCPOA by making a media presentation in 2018 based on information that would have been obtained by Israeli intelligence on Iran’s alleged attempts to hide its nuclear activities from the world . Days after the presentation, Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the agreement.

Nuclear arsenal

Earlier, responding to an Iranian deputy’s announcement that Israel’s “useful life” would be reduced if Washington attacked Tehran, the Israeli prime minister noted that all of Iran was within reach of Israeli warplanes.

After learning that Tehran would soon exceed uranium enrichment levels set by the JCPOA, Netanyahu said the only possible reason for such action was the creation of a nuclear bomb.

Iran has denied any intention of seeking nuclear weapons , saying Tehran “never approves weapons of mass destruction,” recalling that Israel has been the only state in the region with a real arsenal of nuclear weapons for many decades.

Israeli-Iranian relations have been in crisis for decades, with senior officials repeatedly threatening what would happen in the event of war.