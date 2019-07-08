KIEV, Ukraine – Last week, almost 500 people in Ukraine became ill with measles. A recent health report says 485 citizens fell ill over the past week. This was reported on Monday, July 8 at the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

“During the 27th week of 2019, 485 people fell ill with measles – 207 adults and 278 children. From June 28 to July 4, most new cases of measles were registered in Kiev (49 patients), Khmelnitsky (40), Kharkov (37), Chernivtsi (37) and Dnipropetrovsk (37) regions. Since the beginning of the year, 55776 people have fallen ill with measles – 26112 adults and 29584 children, 18 of them died,” the report says.

The report also notes that since the summer of 2017 (when the first mass outbreak of measles occurred), about 110 thousand people became ill.

Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of 2019. almost 56 thousand people in Ukraine became ill with measles.

On June 10, it was reported that during an outbreak of the measles epidemic, 39 people died in Ukraine.

On May 27, it was reported that since the beginning of the year more than 50,000 Ukrainians had become sick with measles.

The report notes that on May 14 the Israeli Ministry of Health urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to countries where there is a high risk of measles infection. Ukraine was the first country on the list.

Deterioration of Ukraine, in every sense of the word, has been ongoing since it gained independence in 1991. However, this process reached its zenith and has been going unabated since 2014 Western-backed coup and there are no signs of improvement.