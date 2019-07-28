Chinese and Venezuelan military arrive in Russia

MOSCOW – Marine teams from the Armies of China and Venezuela arrived in the Russian region of Kaliningrad to participate in the International Maritime Landing Contest 2019, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The contest will be part of the 2019 International Armed Forces Games that will take place in the Jmeliovka polygon of the Baltic Sea Fleet.

“The Marines of Venezuela and China have arrived to participate in the International Maritime Landing Contest 2019, they are the first foreign teams that arrive in the Kaliningrad region,” said the press service.

It was reported that on the night of this July 27 the Iranian team will arrive, and that all the military will be staying in the territory of the naval engineering headquarters.

The teams will soon conduct landing trials as part of the preparations to participate in the international competition.

Meanwhile, Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi addressed the situation in Venezuela and the nuclear problem in Iran during their meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.

“The interlocutors conducted a deep exchange of views on international and regional issues of common interest, including the Iranian nuclear problem and the situation in Venezuela,” the statement said.

The ministers also discussed joint measures to maintain stability on the international stage, the statement added.

According to the text, the head of Russian diplomacy highlighted the progress in “strategic and universal” cooperation of Russia and China, and advocated increasing coordination between the two countries in regional and international affairs, “bringing greater stability to the world. current”.

In turn, Wang Yi said that Russian-Chinese relations become “stronger and stronger day after day” and become a tool to stabilize the international situation in the face of “increasingly clear chaos” in the world.

“The Chinese side is ready to protect Russia’s legitimate rights and interests of each of our countries side by side, as well as defend impartiality and justice in international affairs to contribute, from mutual support, to peace and regional and global stability,” said the Chinese foreign minister.

The meeting of Lavrov and Wang took place in Rio de Janeiro on the margins of the BRICS Group ministerial meeting , in which their counterparts Ernesto Araújo, from Brazil and Naledi Pandor, from South Africa also participated, as well as the Indian land transport holder Vijay Kumar Singh