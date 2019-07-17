CARACAS – Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and China’s National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have expanded the Venezuelan plant of Mezcla José in the state of Anzoátegui.

With this, the Venezuelan plant will produce 165,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

“We can certify that it is ready to produce and increase production from 105,000 barrels per day to 165,000 barrels, an extraordinary achievement, I want to congratulate CNPC America President Jia Yong, who is one of the largest oil companies in the world and who is investing in Venezuela,” the vice president told Venezuelan state broadcaster.

Rodríguez also stressed that increasing oil production will strengthen the relationship between the two countries and help the Venezuelan economy.

In addition, the alliance between PDVSA and CNPC guarantees the production and sale of Venezuelan fuel despite the economic blockade that the country faces.

In 2018, the Venezuelan government reiterated its alliance with the Asian giant in the area of ​​hydrocarbons to strengthen bilateral relations.

According to the Joint Oil Data Initiative (JODI), the United States has been the world leader in monthly oil production for over a year. Omid Shukri Kalehsar, Iranian energy security expert spoke about the correlation between sanctions and American leadership.

Saudi Arabia’s oil production in January 2019 amounted to 10,243 million barrels per day. US oil production in January was 11.881 million barrels per day, with 11.849 million barrels per day in December last year. Omid Shukri Kalehsar noted that oil sanctions against Iran and Venezuela will allow the US to appropriate their participation in the world market.

“As a result of the shale revolution, the United States, which has been importing oil, has achieved energy self-sufficiency and has become one of the largest suppliers of gas and LNG to neighboring countries as well as to its allies,” the expert said.