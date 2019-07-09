Trending

EurasiaChinaHeadline News

China compromises with Hong Kong after protest wave, postpones extradition law

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,168

China respects the decision of the Hong Kong administration to postpone consideration of the extradition bill. The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC, Gen Shuang , announced this today, July 9, at a briefing , commenting on a statement by the head of the administration of Hong Kong, Kerry Lam , who recognized this initiative as unviable.

“The government of the People’s Republic of China, on June 15, when the authorities of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region announced the decision to suspend consideration (of the extradition bill), expressed respect and understanding. I have nothing more to add, ”he said.

- Advertisement -

The mass protests in Hong Kong were against a bill on extradition of persons suspected of violating Chinese law to mainland China, which began a month ago. Under public pressure, the authorities agreed to postpone consideration of this initiative indefinitely, but this did not stop the wave of protests.

The head of the Hong Kong administration, Carrie Lam, publicly acknowledged that the bill was “unviable.” At the same time, she did not clarify whether this means that the authorities will no longer return to this issue in the future. In this regard, on July 7, about 30 thousand activists came to a  demonstration in Hong Kong. The action was first held on the mainland.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1701 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments