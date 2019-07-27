CHAITKIN: JFK and the Military Industrial Complex

The Anglo-American oligarchy began a coup against President Donald Trump after his surprise 2016 election. They were in a panic to block his announced aims of partnership with Russia, the end of permanent war, the overturn of predatory Free Trade, and the return of Glass Steagall to break Wall Street’s power. The panic turned into a frenzy on the Russian angle, as it emerged that Trump had been working with strategic advisers who were prepared to return the United States to its traditional support for national sovereignty, and drop the regime-change insanity pursued by Presidents Bush and Obama.

We have seen this kind of coup d’etat before, against the outstanding nationalist U.S. President of the second half of the 20th century, John F. Kennedy.We have lived in the shadow of that coup ever since.

Perhaps throwing some new light on those events and, most importantly, what Kennedy himself understood about them, can help us see our way now to sanity and survival.

In this report, we will focus on two leading mortal opponents of JFK: Allen Dulles and Lyman Lemnitzer, the first in the spy world, and the other in the military. Although they were Americans, we will situate them as they saw themselves, internationally: they were men of the London-centered power structure that ran the Cold War against President Franklin Roosevelt’s design for peace at the end of World War II, that warred on President Kennedy, and that now pushes for world war.

BIO: Anton Chaitkin is a researcher and author who has published several books including the Unauthorized Biography of George Bush (1992) and Treason in America: From Aaron Burr to Averell Harriman (1984) as well as numerous historical studies in Executive Intelligence Review. His new book “American Prometheus: Progress vs Empire- From Franklin to Kennedy” can be found at https://www.antonchaitkin.com.