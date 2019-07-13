Trending

BREAKING: Significant Fighting Escalates in Donbass between Ukraine and DPR militaries

By Joaquin Flores
DONETSK – About 20 minutes ago serious fighting began in the area of Pesok. This new was reported to Novorossia news by local residents moments ago.

According to preliminary data, a major battle broke out in the area of occupied Pesok. Locals hear heavy artillery fire – the MLRS and cannon artillery are working.

Details are being clarified.

The situation elsewhere on the contact line in the Donbass remains steadily tense. Ukrainian troops continue, in defiance of the existing agreements, to bombard the cities of the Republic of Donbass. In the LC, the APU  violated the “cease fire” three times in the day. The areas of villages Logvinovo and Sokolniki were shelled.

In the Donetsk area, the situation continues to worsen. Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces violated the cease fire in the DPR 39 times. Under fire from the Ukrainian security forces were areas and settlements: the capital’s airport, Volvo-Center, the village of the Trudovskaya mine, Spartak, Zhabichevo, Dokuchaevsk, Dolomitnoye, the village of the Shakhtar mine. Gagarin, Izotov, Zaitsevo, Holmovsky, Vasilyevka, Kashtanovoye, Staromikhaylovka, Lukovo, Leninskoye, Novaya Maryevka, Novovyboevo, Kominternovo, Sakhanka, Sosnovskoye, Leninskoye.

In the frontline near Elenovka, four residential buildings were damaged by shelling by the Ukrainian forces. Later it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the Vasilyevsky pumping station . Last night Ukrainian militia fired at the center of Yasinovataya.

