VIDEO: Terrorists attack Syria’s S-300 SAM system in Masyaf, fail

DAMASCUS – The terrorists attempted to attack the Syrian S-300 surface-to-air missile system in the Hama Governorate town of Masyaf on Sunday evening. According to a report from the Syrian military, the jihadists fired several Grad rockets towards an S-300 battery placement in Masyaf, marking it the first time that the system has been targeted by an enemy force.

The Syrian military said the missiles ultimately missed their intended target, thanks in large part to their air defenses in the nearby Tartous Governorate.

Russia has been very successful in its efforts to revive the beleaguered Syrian air defenses, which have acquired a number of advanced Russian SAM systems, including the S-300 medium-to-long-range SAM system and Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium-range point-defense SAM system (design to protect the long-range air defenses), both of which have been instrumental in setting up Syria’s integrated, albeit still incomplete, air defenses.

In connection to the attack, at the same time, also in northern Hama, Sputnik News field correspondent claimed on Monday that more than 40 jihadists have been killed during a short, and ultimately unsuccessful attack on the town of Al-Qasabiyeh on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

According to the report, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to fully repel the jihadist attack on Al-Qasabiyeh after destroying a number of enemy vehicles in the northern part of the town.

A source from the Syrian military near the battlefront denied that the jihadist attack was an offensive, as previously speculated, adding that the jihadists suffered more than ten casualties during the assault, while also adding that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) itself suffered minimal casualties during the attack.

Terrorists-backed sites claim that the attack was an offensive and that it left more than 20 Syrian Arab Army soldiers dead and that they were all allegedly killed during the offensive.

At the same time, the Russian Air Force continues to provide air support to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during their large-scale offensive in northwestern Syria.