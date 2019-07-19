BREAKING: IRAN CAPTURES BRITISH OIL TANKER FOR BREAKING MARITIME LAW IN HORMUZ STRAIT

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it has captured a British oil tanker for breaching international maritime law while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department said in a statement on Friday that the vessel named “Stena Impero” had been confiscated “at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules.”

The oil tanker was transferred to the coast to undergo the required legal proceedings, the statement added.

The tanker, which is 49,683 tons, must has been taken to port on the Iranian side of the Hormuz Strait.

Stena Bulk and Northern Marine management confirm in a press release that there is talk of the tanker Stena Impero. The ship was originally on its way to Saudi Arabia.

Shortly after 9pm, foreign media reports that the Liberian-registered supertanker Mesdar will also be arrested by Iran.

The tanker, which is 333 meters long and 315 802 deadweight tonnes, is owned by New Ocean Shipping Venture Ltd and operated by the Scottish company Norbulk.