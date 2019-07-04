BMW celebrates 20 years in Russia with open air festival at the Bolshoi, new plant in Kaliningrad

BMW and Bolshoi Theater hold opera festival

The German carmaker BMW is organizing the international opera festival “BMW Opera without Borders” in Russia for the second time on Sunday together with the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

The Bolshoi Theater Symphony Orchestra with 110 internationally known musicians will perform world-famous opera pieces together with the 110-member theater choir.

The free one-and-a-half-hour open-air concert will take place from 3 pm local time on the Theater Square in the center of Moscow.

BMW launched the project “BMW Opera for all” in 2007, and has since held operatic concerts in cultural cities such as Berlin, Munich and London.

Last year, more than 8,000 visitors attended the last year’s party in front of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. “We believe that almost everyone is able to understand and appreciate classical music. That’s why we’re convinced that music knows no boundaries, “says Stefan Teuchert, CEO of the BMW Group in Russia.

This year BMW is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the Russian market.

You can watch a live stream of the concert Sunday on BMW’s official YouTube channel.

BMW Group Russia and the Bolshoi Theater invite to the international festival BMW OPERA WITHOUT BORDERS. “Sunday at 6:55 a.m. Tune in to watch live”

Last year BMW floated the idea of building a factory in Kaliningrad:

The times are changing in the automotive industry and big players are constantly looking to make their business a bit more profitable in order to have the funds to invest in next-level tech. BMW is among them and recently, the CEO of the Bavarian brand declared that he is looking more into ramping up the company’s production in Russia of all places. The country is currently on the rise, with demand and sales growing over the course of 2017 for the first time after four years.

BMW is already building cars in Russia but only through kits and via its Russian partner, Avtotor. At the moment, this kind of production is limited to the 3 Series, 5 Series and some SUV models, but the CEO wasn’t referring to these manufacturing capabilities. Instead, Harald Krueger was talking about setting up a proper, standalone plant for certain models that are most popular Russia.



Best of all, this news was confirmed just last month:

