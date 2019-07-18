Blocked from US jets, Russia is willing to supply Su-35 fighters to Turkey

MOSCOW – In an official statement, the CEO of the Russian state corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov stated that Russia is willing to supply Su-35 fighters to Turkey.

“If our Turkish colleagues express such desire, we are willing to work on the delivery of Su-35 fighters,” he said.

The upgraded Su-35 fighters feature a revamped avionics, lightweight structure, three-dimensional vector thrust capability and a variety of weaponry, including the air-to-air R-77 class missile that can destroy the American missiles AIM-120 AMRAAM.

The relations between Turkey and the USA living moment of tension due to Ankara have bought Russian air defense systems S-400.

Turkey had ordered more than 100 US F-35 fighters, but in the midst of the tensions, US President Donald Trump said the Turks would not receive the aircraft if they acquired the Russian systems.

In addition to the ban on the purchase and removal of the F-35 program, the US may impose sanctions against Turkey.

In the face of the situation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara could acquire Russian fighters.

For its part, Russia said it would be “ready to cooperate” with Turkey on the issue of selling its fighters to Ankara.

The United States is stealing Turkey by refusing to supply state-of-the-art F-35 fighters, although Ankara regularly makes payments, the Turkish president said.

“If you have a client who regularly makes payments like you can not give what he wants, this is called theft,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters during his visit to China earlier this month, as quoted by the Sabah news agency.

He added that Turkey has already paid $1.4 billion to the US under the F-35 supply contract.

It is noteworthy that Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that during the meeting with the US leader in Osaka, Japan, on the margins of the G20 summit, Trump had confided that Turkey was totally right in choosing the purchase of Russian systems.