Bishop of Rome Francis Awards Putin with medal “Guardian Angel of the World”

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican July 4, 2019. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

VATICAN – The Pope of the Western Church, Bishop of Rome Francis awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the Vatican with a unique medal “Guardian Angel of the World.” This information was confirmed to Interfax news agency by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

The medal was issued in honor of the sixth year of the pontificate and is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. According to the media, it contains a quote from the radio address of Pope Pius XII of August 24, 1939: “Nothing is lost with the world. Everything can be lost in the war. ”

- Advertisement -

On July 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis discussed the situation in Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine. During the conversation, some significant issues of the life of the Roman Catholic Church in Russia were touched on, as well as acute issues of international politics. Saying goodbye to Pope Francis, Vladimir Putin thanked him “for his time and interesting substantive conversation.”