BBC FAKE NEWS – PROPAGANDA ALERT! Italian Police Missile Seizure Raid 100% Flipped Around

BBC reported that the Italian police seized a missile during raids on Italian far-right extremists, stating that the radicals had connections to pro-Russian rebels in Donbass/Eastern Ukraine.

Other Western mainstream media outlets have reprinted the news.

The official Italian police statement, however, says that the far-right radicals were fighting AGAINST the pro-Russian rebels in Donbass/Eastern Ukraine.

Tania Luhrs provides the translation and commentary:

” The investigation began about a year ago, when the Turin Police Headquarters, coordinated by the Central Directorate of the Preventive Police, monitored certain people linked to far-right political movements and who fought against the separatists in the Ukrainian Donbass region . ” Clearly, these fighters fought on the side of Kiev, and not at all on the “pro-Russian” side. Yesterday, seeing the error I warn AFP, the DailyMail and West France of the latter, with a link to the correct information. Only AFP has corrected its article today. At the time of writing, the DailyMail, Ouest France and Le Matin continue to display this false information

Such an insignificant detail and such a minor mistranslation, isn’t it? Surely something like that could’ve just slipped past the countless editors at the British Broadcasting Corporation right into the World News section, with all the other outlets just blindly copying it off BBC without checking.

No biggie. You know, happens all the time.