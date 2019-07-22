Trending

BACKING OUT? Russia may send MORE military experts to Venezuela

By Paul Antonopoulos
MOSCOW – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Sunday that Russian military experts sent to Venezuela have already done their jobs and should return home. But, if necessary, new contingents can be sent to the South American country.

“It depends on whether there is a need for them. The tasks of the groups that worked here [in Venezuela] have recently been completed. If the situation requires additional efforts or if things are left unfinished, it will be done,” the diplomat said to the press after the ministerial meeting of the Office of the Coordination of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries.

Paul Antonopoulos4101 posts 0 comments

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

