Argentina’s President Macri takes orders from Netanyahu – decrees Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’
BUENOS AIRES – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telephoned President Mauricio Macri to thank him for his political decision to describe Hezbollah as a terrorist organization , accused of terrorist attacks on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires and the AMIA. Netanyahu spoke with Macri two hours ago to make explicit his recognition of a state decision that Israel demands since the administration of Fernando de la Rúa.
Now Argentina is the first country in Latin America that describes as terrorist the Hezbollah organization, which operates in the Triple Frontier and has very deep ties with Nicolás Maduro and his populist regime.
Netanyahu and Macri talked many times about Hezbollah and its direct relationship with Iran. The Israeli premier assumes that Tehran wants to advance on Jerusalem and that it never stopped its plans to have the atomic bomb, despite the multilateral agreement that Iran signed with Barack Obama and Angela Merkel, representing the United States and Europe.
Macri always shared Netanyahu’s perspective and managed his times to advance on Hezbollah and its terrorist connections. Two days before the 25th anniversary of the attack on the AMIA, the Argentine president signed a decree creating the Public Registry of Persons and Entities linked to terrorist acts and their financing (RePET), aimed at “ preventing, combating and eradicating the terrorism and its financing “.
In this context, once the RePET was in operation, Macri asked the Financial Information Unit (UIF) to issue an official statement announcing that Hezbollah and its allies were qualified as a terrorist organization.
This was how the FIU, headed by Mariano Federici, “ordered the freezing of assets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, specific entities of the military wing that make up the same, and leaders of the organization.”
The FIU has proven that Hezbollah washes money in the Triple Frontier casinos and that its members take refuge in Venezuela when they are in danger. The Maduro regime functions as a sanctuary for the fundamentalist organization that is financed by the Hasan Rohaní government.
The call of Netanyahu to Macri thanking his geopolitical position regarding Hezbollah adds to the recognition of the White House, which was manifested through the presence of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Buenos Aires and the tweet of John Bolton, National Security Advisor Trump, who applauded the decision of the Casa Rosada to describe as “terrorist” the Shiite organization accused of flying the AMIA.
Macri was in Olivos when the call came from Netanyahu, who was in Israel. Both leaders spoke in English for 15 minutes, and are likely to be in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. Later, Macri will receive Secretary Pompeo, who stays in Buenos Aires until the early hours of Saturday.