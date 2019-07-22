ANALYSIS: Ukraine’s moderates tricked into same Washington-led anti-Russian politics

”Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Two men walk into a room and leave with the same anti-Russian policies. Two men arrive under slogans of ”peacemaking” and rational politics but with actions steadily keeping to the same program . . . but which program? According to political scientist, Dimitriev, Ukraine’s senior partners in Washington determine the brink of what is possible, huddling in Ukrainian political characters into a special ”corridor of possibility”. This makes it difficult, if not impossible, to stay in line with the promised election slogans during their campaigns. Add the Soros organizations and NGO’s that are active in influencing these campaigns into the mix and you can understand why Dimitriev mentions Ukraine as a playground for political experiments.

The political field in Ukraine has reached a level of unison in its actionable policies where a puny Opposition Platform remains just to showcase the illusion of democracy. The perspective is one to consider in line with Ukraine’s recent snap elections.

Drago Victorien