AMERICAN PUPPETS: US military will train in Polish city to pressure Russia

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland – US soldiers will train at a center to be built in the town of Drawsko Pomorskie in northern Poland, the country’s defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, told Polskie Radio.

“In the third quarter of this year, we will sign an agreement with the US on a military training center in a polygon of Drawsko Pomorskie that will be used mainly for US troops and where US Army soldiers will be able to perfect their skills in the area, without need to leave for Germany,” Blaszczak said.

US President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, signed on June 12 an agreement on the expansion of the US military contingent stationed in Poland, as well as on the deployment of a US reconnaissance drone squad MQ-9 in the country.

According to the agreement, the US will send another 1,000 soldiers to Poland, as a reinforcement to the 4,500 barracks that are currently in Polish territory.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is carefully analyzing information on the expansion of military cooperation between Poland and the United States to avoid threats to Russia’s security, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“The Russian military pay close attention to all the reports, analyzing the information to make sure that such measures do not threaten Russia’s security in any way,” said Peskov, commenting on the statement by US President Donald Trump and the Polish leader, Andrzej.

Poland, for its part, is committed to preparing all the necessary infrastructures for the deployment of the military and the war equipment of the USA.

In addition, a group of US special operations forces “to support air, land and maritime operations” will be deployed in Poland.