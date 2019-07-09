A Win for Assad: Syria and Oman Boost Relations After Damascus Meeting

DAMASCUS, Syria – On Sunday, in Syria’s capital, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the report run by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), President Assad and Minister Alawi bin Abdullah talked about focusing on the latest developments in Syria and the rest of the Middle East.

President Assad and Minister bin Alawi also discussed the challenges imposed on the whole region, political, economic, and military as well as the means to confront those challenges in different domains of life.

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem also attended the meeting and thanked his colleague from Oman on their principled support for maintaining diplomatic relations with the only legitimate government of Syria.

In the same context, Muallem discussed with bin Alawi and the accompanying delegation the bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to enhance them in all domains in order to achieve the mutual interests of both nations.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region and means to face different challenges which target its peoples as viewpoints agreed on the necessity of the continued coordination and consultation in a way that would help to preserve the security and stability.