A massive 36% of Ukrainians want to leave the country

KIEV – 36% of Ukrainian citizens are seriously thinking about leaving the country. This is evidenced by data from a survey of the sociological group “Rating”, conducted on June 12-23.

It is noted that in September 2018 these citizens were 29%, while a month ago 38% of the population planned to go to another country.

Specialists also determined the relationship between the desire to go abroad for job search, region of residence, age, political preferences and election activity. According to the report, residents of the western regions think more about it than others – 41%, people from 18 to 35 years old (60%), as well as supporters of Golos and Servants of the People (41%). At the same time, the number of people who think about leaving are among those who are not going to vote in elections – 47% of the respondents.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian migrant workers accounted for 80% of illegal Czech labor migrants.On On July 4 it was reported that the number of Ukrainian migrant workers in Poland increased 5 times .

Note that on June 24, the owner of a Polish coffin production company threw a Ukrainian migrant worker to die in the forest .

In February last year, a Polish employer threw a Ukrainian migrant worker into the street after a stroke . Note that this is not the first case of such an attitude to Ukrainian migrant workers abroad. In late January, Ukrainian guest workers spoke about slave labor conditions in the EU.

In early January 2018, a scandal erupted over the segregation of Ukrainian guest workers at the Polish enterprise . In February 2019, it was reported that Ukrainian guest workers began to complain more about their Polish employers .

We note here that in 2018 almost 50 thousand citizens of Ukraine were refused entry to Poland . In December, it was reported that Polish businessmen were worried about the outflow of Ukrainian migrant workers to Germany . In this regard, the Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers of Poland called on the Polish government to improve the country’s migration legislation in order to attract foreign workers.

In November, it was reported that the number of Ukrainian migrant workers in Germany increased by 10% over the year .