Lavrov confirms U.S. attempts to destroy Venezuela have FAILED

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted positive changes in Venezuela in an interview on Tuesday.

“Regarding Venezuela, the situation is improving,” the Russian FM said in an interview with the Latin American press and RT.

The interview was granted to answer questions about the diplomat’s trip to the region, which will take place between Tuesday and Saturday.

Lavrov pointed out that after failed attempts to “provoke a colorful revolution from abroad” began the process of negotiations in Oslo, Norway.

“Taking into account the positive statements by Venezuelan President [Nicolás] Maduro and his opponents regarding the development of the negotiation process, I hope that an agreement will be reached that is convenient for everyone and, first and foremost, respects the interests of the Venezuelan people,” said the diplomat.

The minister reported that Russia communicates with representatives of the political circles of Venezuela.

“We actively communicate with representatives of Venezuelan political circles: with the government, opponents, including representatives of Guaidó contact us; we explain to them that attempts to solve internal problems by causing interference from outside are unacceptable,” he said.

Lavrov also mentioned, still talking about contact with the Venezuelan parties, that constant threats are observed from the United States.

Crisis continues, but negotiations advance

Last week, the fourth round of negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition took place in Barbados, with mediation by Norway.

For its part, the Oslo Chancellery issued a statement that ensured that the dialogues will continue and urged the parties to take utmost care with the statements issued.

This was the second time the Venezuelan parties have met in Barbados to continue the talks that began on May 14 in Oslo.

The contacts made in the European country were the first to approach the recent increase of political tension in the country.

The Venezuelan crisis worsened from January, when Nicolás Maduro took office as president and then the leader of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, proclaimed himself interim president in defiance of the presidential authority.

Guaidó was recognized by several nations in the region, such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, and Chile, which added to the US support for Guaidó. About 50 countries followed the Americans, half of them in Europe.

Russia, China, India, Turkey, Iran, Cuba, Bolivia, Uruguay and Mexico are among the countries that only recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.