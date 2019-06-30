Washington’s supposed superiority will ruin international relations

OSAKA – Donald Trump said many good things about Russia, China and North Korea during the G20 summit. But there is no guarantee he will not announce next week in a tweet that has changed his mind, analysts told RT.

“The results are always good when President Trump meets world leaders, whether Putin, Xi Jinping or North Korean [Kim Jong-un],” political analyst Andre Vltchek told RT, speaking at the end of the meeting in Osaka, noting that however, in a week or a month Trump could wake up and tweet something about Venezuela or North Korea that completely contradicts his earlier words.

“There was a lot of theatricality” at the G20, said Paul Ingram, executive director of the British-American Security Information Council.

“Donald Trump has been talking about many things that were clearly meant to make headlines. But what’s really going on underneath, nobody knows.”

Armament issue

Regardless of which path the US leader chooses next, it is very important that Moscow and Washington speak, especially on issues as important as arms control, Ingram said. As the US has withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and are considering abandoning the New START, “it is likely that we will easily have the installation of new nuclear missiles in Europe, which is terrorizing many European countries at the moment.”

Trump, emerging from these landmark nuclear non-proliferation agreements, shows that “there is no awareness in the head of the US president about how much effort is required to negotiate such treaties,” he added.

After the withdrawal of INF, “I do not know how far Russia can still rely on the US,” warned Vltchek.

“Obviously, Russia has no choice but to do its best, for the sake of its own people and for the good of the world, to force the US to negotiate.”

Plans for the future

Vltchek believes that “the most important thing now is to keep Donald Trump optimistic for at least a year until the next ‘big’ meeting between him and Putin takes place on 9 May 2020.” During the G20, Vladimir Putin invited his American colleague to come to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations next spring, and Trump allegedly “responded positively” to the idea.

In Osaka Trump, however, he again declared his willingness to resolve the impasse between the US and Korea , even saying he wanted to meet Kim in the demilitarized zone between the south and the north of the peninsula. The Korean agreement “demands more than personal relations between [Trump and Kim],” Ingram warned, noting that the process needs “an understanding of the ways that lead a country like North Korea to acquire nuclear weapons.”

Washington’s behavior in Korean negotiations is the same as it prevents the settlement of other disputes around the world , emphasized Vltchek. “All the doors are open – from Russia, from China, from North Korea … their leaders are willing to negotiate. It is always the US that backs down and starts pushing for economic superiority, or – I hate to use word – for their imperialist interests.”

“Diplomacy is much better than war or conflict … but behind the rhetoric are always national interests,” said political analyst Andrew Leung. The aspirations of Washington, Moscow and Beijing are different, so the “common ground [to be found], but of course the Trump administration believes that America has dominant force on many fronts and is prepared to use that force to push the envelope for ‘America first’.”

“Using as an asset that kind of attitude in which the strong dictates the policies and the weak has simply to obey, it is not well accepted by many other countries,” Leung warned.