WARNING TO AMERICA: Iran reveals new air defense system that can intercept 6 targets at once

TEHRAN – The Iranian Defense Ministry has unveiled its new national air defense system, Khordad 15, capable of killing six targets at the same time, the Tasnim news agency quoted Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami as saying.

The new air defense system, equipped with radar and independent launch platforms, can detect both combat aircraft and intruders within a 150-kilometer radius and track them over a distance of 120 kilometers, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian defense minister also said that the Khordad 15 system, combined with the long-range Sayyad-3 missiles, would be capable of detecting targets within a radius of 85 kilometers and reaching them at a distance of 45 kilometers. The new air defense system can identify six targets simultaneously and, because of their high-level mobility, the military can prepare to open fire in less than five minutes.

Air defence forces of the Iranian Army received new 15th Khordad SAM system.This is further development of Talash systems with new target radar and already known Sayyad-3 missiles with 120 km range. With the new radar each complex can simultaneously fire at 6 targets. pic.twitter.com/1gL2jp8ofd — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) June 9, 2019

- Advertisement -

Hatami pointed out that Khordad 15 was able to strike targets 27 kilometers off the ground. The new system has already been deployed to the Iranian Air Forces, the news agency said.

Full video of 15 khordad air defence system ( ١۵ خرداد)pic.twitter.com/izgZKfBIBl — ᴘᴇʀsɪᴀɴ ɪɴᴛᴇʟ (@persianintel) June 9, 2019

In recent years, Iran has been making a push to build its own weapons and become less dependent on foreign suppliers. In February, the country successfully tested the Hoveizeh long-range cruise missile, capable of destroying targets at a range of over 1,350km. In the same month, Tehran’s midget Ghadir-class submarine fired an anti-ship cruise missile for the first time.

This latest advancement comes as the US contemplates a beginning a war with Iran on behalf of Israel.