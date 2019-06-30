KIEV – The false patriarch Filaret revealed the secret of the origin of the NATO backed head of the Ukrainian schismatic organization “OCU”, Epiphanius, who turns out to be the illegitimate son of one of the schismatic “bishops” close to Filaret.

Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media wrote that Epiphanius was allegedly the son of Filaret himself.

“He has nothing to do with me. He is a relative of the late Metropolitan Daniil Chokalyuk,” said Filaret in an interview with Comments.ua.

“Earlier there were rumors, but now we have evidence that this is the illegitimate son of Metropolitan Daniel,” Filaret said, answering the question of whether his family ties to Epiphanius.

He also explained how the choice fell on Epiphanius as the head of “OCU”.

- Advertisement -

“Nobody imposed it, I offered it to the president when preparations were made for the unifying Council on December 15, 2018. But there was a condition that Epiphanius would become the head of the church, and in fact I (Patriarch Filaret) would be leading the church in Ukraine. And Metropolitan Epiphanius would represent the Ukrainian church from the outside – in the Orthodox world. This was my agreement with the President and with Epiphanius. We did not sign any agreement, believed his word, but it turned out that his word cannot be trusted, ” Filaret said.

Note that the “Metropolitan” Daniel (Chokalyuk) died in 2005, at 47 years old. He was one of the closest collaborators of the schismatic Filaret.

Recall that on June 25, Filaret accused the dissenters of the OCU of seizing of the temples of the Kyiv Patriarchate. Previously the schismatics, the OCU deprived Filaret of the right to govern the diocese. A day earlier, Filaret asked Avakov for protection against the “OCU” from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine .

On June 20, the OCU declared the Kyiv Patriarchate banned. On the same day, Filaret restored the “Kyiv Patriarchate” and declared the creation of the “OCU” invalid.

Both the so-called Kyiv Patriarchate and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine are held by the Russian Orthodox Church and the vast majority of Orthodox patriarchates around the world to be schismatic.