VIDEO Tim Kirby exposes western misinformation on Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks on Scope with Waqar Rizvi

The Center for Syncretic Studies Tim Kirby talks with Scope’s Waqar Rizvi on revelations from Trump that he would accept dirt on opponents, and commentary about the Gulf of Oman tanker attacks.

The United States has accused Iran of orchestrating attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on June 13, releasing video “evidence” which some of its allies considered inadequate. The Islamic Republic, on the other hand, vehemently denied the allegations and classified them as unfounded.

The Japanese government has considered the US claims about Iran’s involvement in the tanker attack on the Gulf of Oman “unconvincing” and has asked Washington to provide additional evidence to support the allegations, Kyodo news agency reported.

“The government does not share the US view of Iran’s involvement in attacking oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and, as it turned out, has appealed to the US side for further evidence.The view is that the US statements are not convincing enough,” quoted the agency.

The reported statements followed the release of a video by the US Central Command, allegedly showing Iranian sailors removing an unexploded bomb from one of the oil tankers’ hulls.

Just in: Pentagon video of what it says is an Iranian boat removing an unexploded mine from one of the attacked oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. pic.twitter.com/XSxIPcyV6Q — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 14, 2019

Commenting on the footage, Yutaka Katada, chairman of the Japanese company that operates the tanker Kokuka Courageous, rejected the claims by the United States, saying that the ship’s crew spotted something flying in the sky before the blast.

“I do not think there was a time bomb or an object attached to the side of the ship. A mine does not damage a ship above sea level, we do not know exactly what happened, but it was something flying towards the ship,” said Katada .

Iran vehemently denied its involvement in the incident and urged the United States to stop the fake operations in the region. US President Donald Trump, however, reiterated the allegations by bringing the CENTCOM video.

The US version of the events was heavily backed by the United Kingdom, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran of plotting the attacks.