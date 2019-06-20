During a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Idlib, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, had to call out his Western colleagues on their double standards and ”distortion of the situation on the ground”, presenting a number of examples that they have ignored and its lack of priorities regarding hospitals shelled by terrorist affiliations. It was a reality check that they needed. – Drago Victorien
Trending
- Military expert reveals main purpose of Russia’s brand new S-350 anti-aircraft system
- France has its own Crimea — in the Indian Ocean
- What is the real reason the US fears Russia’s POWERFUL S-400?
- Russian Foreign Ministry: U.S is intentionally ruining the situation in Persian Gulf region
- VIDEO – SYRIA – Nebenzya gives his Western colleagues a reality check
- Venezuela considers Moscow key ally in fight against hybrid attacks
- Malaysian Prime Minister says MH17 charges are a “Ridiculous Conspiracy” against Russia
- Turkish Courts hand down Life Sentences to Plotters of Failed 2016 Coup – Gulen still at large
- BREAKING: U.S confirms drone was shot down by Iranian missile
- Of Black Boxes, Dark Arts & Geopolitics – A good time to revisit MH17