US stays silent over Tehran’s downing of spy drone

By Joaquin Flores
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that early in the morning the American unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by an air defense system, Press TV reports .

This was a Global Hawk drone and it was destroyed during the flight over the Persian Gulf in the southern borders of Iran. This happened in the area of ​​Kueh Mubarak in the province of Hormozgan.

Ali Shamkhani , secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security (VSNB) of the Islamic Republic, expressed confidence that there would be no direct armed confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Fears about a possible US military conflict with Iran began to intensify after the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week, for which Washington laid on Tehran. Iran categorically denies all charges.

The US has not commented on its loss of a drone near or over Iran.

The Islamic Republic was able to make one of its first advanced drones after successfully jamming and downing a US made drone, and subsequently reverse engineering it. At the time, it was hailed as evidence that Iran has the technological capacity to keep up, and perhaps surpass, the drone capabilities of western countries.

