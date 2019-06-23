Ukrainian Army violates ceasefire twice in 24 hours – 100 rounds fired on Lugansk

LUGANSK – Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces violated the armistice regime in the LPR two times, firing almost 100 rounds of ammunition into the Republic, the press service of the People’s Militia reports.

“During the day, the Ukrainian security forces broke the ceasefire 2 times by using the weapons of the BMP-1, LNG, AGS, large-caliber and small arms,” the report said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the areas of the settlement were subjected to shelling. Lozovoe and Logvinovo. In total, almost 100 munitions were fired throughout the territory of the LPR.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims of the shelling. Recall last night on the outskirts of Gorlovka as a result of a shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a girl was injured. Also yesterday, as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk, a residential building was damaged .