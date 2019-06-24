Ukraine remains optimistic about supplies as Russia moves to complete Nord Stream II

MOSCOW The first deputy head of the Russian government’s office, Sergei Prikhodko, said that Moscow is ready to maintain gas transit through the territory of Ukraine on economically viable terms and in the event of a fair settlement of disputes between Gazprom and Naftogaz. He told this to journalists on June 23.

“The Russian side has repeatedly declared its readiness to keep gas transiting through the Ukrainian gas pipeline system on mutually acceptable conditions after 2019,” Prikhodko said.

To maintain gas transit, it is necessary to harmonize economic conditions, create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and regulate relations between the companies concerned.

According to Prikhodko, the concept of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline does not envisage that the transit through the existing routes will be terminated.

“This concerns both Ukraine and other countries,” he specified.

- Advertisement -

Recall that on June 18, Naftogaz offered Gazprom not to enter into a new gas transit agreement. This proposal instead wants to make use of the legal provisions requiring that the gas not be ‘transited’ by ‘swapped’ or exchanged. Moscow instead wants to have an EU country be the point of entry country as a result of how it interprets the EU’s own restrictions which, in a turn, were intended to frustrate other energy projects.

On the same day, the President of Ukraine Zelensky expressed confidence in the conclusion of a new gas contract with Russia.

“You know that our contract ends at the end of this year, we are negotiating. And I think that in the near future our groups will sit down and we will agree. And no one will twist Ukraine’s arms, ” he said.

Earlier, Zelensky stated the need to preserve the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine both for Europe and for Ukraine itself . He also stated the need to preserve the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine both for Europe and for Ukraine itself .

Recall that on June 17th, Kiev warned Europe about the beginning of the gas crisis in 2020 .

On June 14, it was reported that the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) could be shut-off due to unpaid debts .