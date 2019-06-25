Ukraine aims to join NATO ‘despite’ election results – Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Inter-Parliamentary Council continues in Lviv

LVIV – The meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Inter-Parliamentary Council began on Monday in Lviv. Speaking with a welcoming speech to the participants of the event, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Parubiy noted that the meeting of the council was held at a difficult time for Ukraine to change the government – after the presidential elections and before the parliamentary elections.

“The way the presidential elections were held showed that Ukraine is a modern European state in terms of openness and competitiveness. And I am convinced that parliamentary elections will be held in the same spirit, ” said Parubiy.

According to him, joining NATO and the EU is a key task in Ukraine’s foreign policy, noting that “despite the election results, Ukraine will steadily follow the path of joining NATO.” [emphasis added – ed]

“An important sign on this path is the holding of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Kiev in the spring of 2020. As history shows, each country – a non-NATO member that held the Assembly meeting, soon became a member of the Alliance, ” said Parubiy.

Earlier today, Ukrainian media reported that the special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been certified to NATO standards .

- Advertisement -

We add that on June 22, the day the Great Patriotic War began, NATO declared its intention to prepare for war with Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Russia will respond to the deployment of NATO forces in Poland by strengthening the borders .

Recall, on April 4, the NATO military bloc approved a package of anti-Russian measures in the Black Sea.

On the same day, Russian General Sergey Lipovoy announced that the NATO provocation of NATO in the Black Sea would end with the destruction of the alliance ships.

Earlier it was reported that NATO will provide military support for Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait.

In addition, NATO announced a “series of measures” against Russia in the Black Sea .