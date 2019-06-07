UAE now says four tankers were sabotaged by a foreign intelligence agency

Der Spiegel June 7:

Attacks on oil tankers: Emirates assume sabotage by an enemy intelligence agency

After explosions on several oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, the first findings are published: investigators now assume that an intelligence service must have been involved.

[Translator comment: this quadruple event was incredibly clean: No injuries, no sinking, no leaking — this required intimate knowledge of the ships as well as of the local region One has to wonder.]

A few weeks ago, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported “sabotage” of four merchant ships off its Gulf Coast – and started investigating. Now the first findings are published: According to the Emirates, the damage stemmed from an attack by another state. Such a sophisticated coordinated operation required “considerable operational capacity,” a statement by the UAE United Nations agency said.

According to the report, the tankers were apparently selected specifically. Probably several teams with divers had attached explosives to the ships in such a way that they did not sink, but only became non-maneuverable.

In addition, it needed fast boats, which had penetrated with detailed knowledge of the region in the waters of the United Arab Emirates.

Hence, the entire action required the skills of a secret service.

The sabotage of the oil tankers had been reported in mid-May. Among the affected merchant ships were also one from Norway and two Saudi Arabian oil tankers.

Riyadh and Washington see Iran behind the scenes and have sharpened their tone against Tehran. Iran, on the other hand, had warned that the country should be blamed for producing fabricated evidence and that conflict would be provoked. No one was injured on board the ships during the incidents, according to the statement distributed by the official news agency Wam. Neither oil nor chemical substances have leaked.

The initial reports simply characterized the incident as “sabotage,” and “a Serious Incident:” Der Spiegel, May 13:

The United Arab Emirates have reported “sabotage” against four merchant ships off their Gulf Coast.

“Four commercial, civilian merchant ships of different nationalities” were subjected to unspecified attacks Sunday morning off the coast of the Emirate of Fujairah in the northeast of the country, said the Foreign Ministry.

No one was injured on board the ships during the incidents, according to the statement distributed by the official news agency Wam.

Neither oil nor chemical substances have leaked.

In the region, tensions between Iran and the US are currently increasing dramatically.

The Ministry condemned the “serious incident”. The authorities had “taken all necessary measures” and launched an investigation in cooperation with local and international organizations. In addition, the Gulf State called on the international community to prevent such actions by “parties wishing to harm the safety of shipping.”