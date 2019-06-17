U.S increasingly upset as Nord Stream 2 now 59% complete

MOSCOW – As of June 15, Gazprom built 58.7% of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, according to an official announcement from Gazprom.

“To date, 1,441 km of gas pipelines have been laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” Gazprom specifies. This is 58.7% of the total length of the pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 is a project to build a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The United States has repeatedly opposed the project, arguing its position by Europe’s possible loss of energy independence after the launch of the gas pipeline.

Washington is considering the use of restrictive measures against participants in the Russian project to build the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. According to US President Donald Trump , in attempting to block the construction of a gas pipeline, the United States only “protects” Germany from Russia.

On June 13, US Senator John Barrazo submitted to the US Congress another draft law aimed against the Nord Stream 2 project. The document will help NATO allies increase energy security and, in an Orwellian turn of phrase “avoid political coercion and manipulation by Russia.”