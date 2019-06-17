Trending

U.S increasingly upset as Nord Stream 2 now 59% complete

Russia-Germany bilateral ties will strengthen as a result

By Joaquin Flores
MOSCOW – As of June 15, Gazprom built 58.7% of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, according to an official announcement from Gazprom.

“To date, 1,441 km of gas pipelines have been laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” Gazprom specifies. This is 58.7% of the total length of the pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 is a project to build a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The United States has repeatedly opposed the project, arguing its position by Europe’s possible loss of energy independence after the launch of the gas pipeline.

Washington is considering the use of restrictive measures against participants in the Russian project to build the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. According to US President Donald Trump , in attempting to block the construction of a gas pipeline, the United States only “protects” Germany from Russia.

On June 13, US Senator John Barrazo submitted to the US Congress another draft law aimed against the Nord Stream 2 project. The document will help NATO allies increase energy security and, in an Orwellian turn of phrase “avoid political coercion and manipulation by Russia.”

Joaquin Flores

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

