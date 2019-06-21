Trending

Two Pro-DPR Irish Nationalists detained for Russian symbolism at Kiev airport

By Joaquin Flores
KIEV – On Thursday, June 20, two Irish citizens born in 1998 and 1997 arrived at the Boryspil International Airport in Kiev on a flight from Dublin. The foreigners, alleged to be Irish Nationalists and pro-DPR activists, were not allowed across the state border and they were denied entry to Ukraine for a period of 3 years. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

“During a conversation with foreigners, the border guards found that men flew to Ukraine for tourist purposes. One of them was wearing a T-shirt with the national symbols of the aggressor country. He said that he allegedly plans to visit his girlfriend, a citizen of Ukraine, with whom, as it turned out, he has no connection. In addition, according to the foreigner, it became known that he had been in Russia the day before. Also, the men did not have tickets for the return flight, ”the statement said.

When inspecting the luggage of the detainees, the border guards discovered the national symbols of the Russian Federation and St. George ribbons as well as that of Ireland, and during the landing of the aircraft, these passengers shouted the words: “DPR ahead!”

Earlier it was reported that in Ukraine, wearing the St. George ribbon as early as 2017 was defined as an administrative offense, but the law does not establish which body has the right to draw up protocols on such offenses and which organization should consider these protocols.

Recall that in late March, the Ukrainian border guards banned a Russian with St. George ribbon from entering the country . On May 10th, the State Border Service of Ukraine banned two Moldovan citizens from entering the country because of St. George ribbons .

