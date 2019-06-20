Turkish Courts hand down Life Sentences to Plotters of Failed 2016 Coup – Gulen still at large

ANKARA – The Turkish High Court issued 141 life sentences against 17 defendants, including the leader of the failed coup of 2016, Akin Ozturk. The leading figures of the failed 2016 coup d’état in Turkey were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday without the right to be released in a macro trial against 224 defendants.

Among the condemned are those formerly with high positions of the Armed Forces. The High Court issued 141 life sentences without parole against 17 indictees, including the former commander of the Turkish Air Force and leader of the coup, Akin Ozturk. Of a total of 224 defendants, 35 were released pending the oral trial that began on May 22, 2017, while 176 remained in custody and 13, including the alleged mastermind of the military coup, Fethullah Gulen, remain fugitives at large. Gulen is known to remain in the United States, where he worked with US officials in the coup attempt.

The charges included an attack against the constitutional order, an attempt to assassinate the president and overthrow the Government of Turkey, the direction of an armed terrorist organization, the occupation of military bases, attempted or attempted killings and deprivation of liberty, among other crimes.

During the coup of July 15, 2016, the Chief of the General Staff of Turkey and other high commanders of the Army were taken by military coup to the base of Akinci and held there until a group of special operations released them in the early hours of the July 16th.

The failed military coup resulted in more than 250 deaths and more than two thousand wounded.