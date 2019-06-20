Trending

Turkish Courts hand down Life Sentences to Plotters of Failed 2016 Coup – Gulen still at large

By Joaquin Flores
ANKARA – The Turkish High Court issued 141 life sentences against 17 defendants, including the leader of the failed coup of 2016, Akin Ozturk. 

The leading figures of the failed 2016 coup d’état in Turkey were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday without the right to be released in a macro trial against 224 defendants.

 

Among the condemned are those formerly with high positions of the Armed Forces. The High Court issued 141 life sentences without parole against 17 indictees, including the former commander of the Turkish Air Force and leader of the coup, Akin Ozturk. 

Of a total of 224 defendants, 35 were released pending the oral trial that began on May 22, 2017, while 176 remained in custody and 13, including the alleged mastermind of the military coup, Fethullah Gulen, remain fugitives at large. Gulen is known to remain in the United States, where he worked with US officials in the coup attempt.

 

The charges included an attack against the constitutional order, an attempt to assassinate the president and overthrow the Government of Turkey, the direction of an armed terrorist organization, the occupation of military bases, attempted or attempted killings and deprivation of liberty, among other crimes.

During the coup of July 15, 2016, the Chief of the General Staff of Turkey and other high commanders of the Army were taken by military coup to the base of Akinci and held there until a group of special operations released them in the early hours of the July 16th.

The failed military coup resulted in more than 250 deaths and more than two thousand wounded.

Joaquin Flores1619 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

