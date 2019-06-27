TRUMP’S SYRIA WITHDRAWAL? US opens new military base in Deir Ezzor

DEIR EZZOR, Syria – The United States continues to increase its military presence in Syria, they have set up yet another military base, an anonymous source said.

According to information from the Syrian Democratic Forces ( SDF ), the US currently has 25 military bases in the areas controlled by the SDF in northern Syria.

An anonymous SDF representative pointed out in an interview that the US continues its policy of increasing military presence in northern Syria.

They established a new base in the Bagoz settlement area of Deir ez-Zor province, on the border between Syria and Iraq, where three months ago the SDF expelled the terrorists from ISIS, he revealed.

“The US, as part of the fight against the Daesh and other terrorist organizations, continues to create military bases in the areas we have liberated,” he said.

According to information provided by the source, the US intends to maintain its presence in northern Syria for a long time, in accordance with that they are creating the necessary military infrastructure, in particular military bases.

- Advertisement -

“This military base [in Bagoz] has great strategic importance because it is located on the border between Syria and Iraq,” he said.

According to the interlocutor, nowadays the US has three bases in the province of Deir ez-Zor.

“The Americans attach considerable importance to their military presence in this province because of the oil deposits there and the proximity of the Syrian army ,” the anonymous source concluded.

Earlier last month the United States sent an attack group led by the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber task force to the Gulf region with the aim of leaving “a clear and unambiguous message” to Tehran.

The deputy commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has quoted the Fars news agency as saying that the US military presence in the Middle East is currently at the weakest level in its history.

“The Americans have been present in the region since 1833 and they have the weakest presence in Western Asia at this time,” said Ali Fadavi Rear Admiral and Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The United States reinforced its military presence by moving an attack group, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and Patriot missiles into the region.