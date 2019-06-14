Trending

Tragedy as Colombian Death Squad Murders former FARC-EP member

115 civil rights activists killed in 2018 alone

By Joaquin Flores
The Colombian ex-insurgent was in the process of reincorporation after the signing of the 2016 peace agreements.

 

BOGOTA – A former member of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia– Ejército del Pueblo ( FARC-EP ), Rafael Polindara, was assassinated on Thursday by assassins in the municipality of El Tambo Cauca, in the southwest of the South American country.

In a message on the social network of Twitter, the human rights defender Isabel Fajardo reported that at around 5:00 pm local time on Thursday (22:00 GMT) two individuals on board a motorcycle arrived at Polindara’s house, an ex-insurgent who was in the process of reincorporation.

Rafael was cleaning a ditch in the house and the strangers proceeded to shoot him with a firearm, causing his death, he said.

 

Sociologist Óscar Quijano, in a message on Twitter, announced that in less than 15 days two ex-combatants of the former FARC-EP in the process of reincorporation in the municipality of Tambo Cauca have been killed.

Quijano named Edison Rengifo Peña and Rafael Polindara. Both belonged to the cooperative COMCAPAZ.

Last Tuesday, the office in Colombia of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh) warned about the murder of Colombian social leaders.

The deputy representative of the Acnudh, Guillermo Fernández Maldonado, presented on June 11 in Riohacha, La Guajira, the Annual Report 2018 that High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet presented in March in Geneva. This document indicates that seven of the murders were committed in the Caribbean region.

In 2018, 115 cases of murders of human rights defenders were reported. So far in 2019, the Acnudh office received 76 reports of murders of human rights defenders.

