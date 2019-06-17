FRN readers will recall that in Joseph Heller’s Catch 22, Milo Minderbinder, starting as a supply sergeant, used military supplies as his personal stock in trade, even removing the CO2 cartridges from the life vests. Satire is truth as we see in a long trail of black marketing in the warfare against the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics:

The commission of the headquarters of the so-called “Combined Force Operation” (“OOS”), working in the units of the 25th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, revealed damage to 70% of wheeled and tracked vehicles. This was announced by the officer of the press service of the People’s Militia of the LPR Ivan Filiponenko.

“The commission of OOS headquarters, working in subdivisions of the 25th brigade, revealed the fact damage to the lubrication and cooling systems of engines, oil, and coolant leaks from 70% of the brigade’s wheeled and tracked vehicles. There is no technical maintenance of equipment,” he said.

In addition, according to Filiponenko, in one of the divisions, the absence of five full-time Ural vehicles was revealed, even though fuels and lubricants for them are written off daily.

Recall that from May 23, the special commission evaluates the extent of theft of fuel and lubricants in parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass.

On January 8, it became known that in the Donbass a brigade commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with the occupation authorities had established an underground oil business.

In late November, it was reported that in the Donbass commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally sold more than 2 tons of fuel and lubricants to civilians.

On September 6, the commission began to verify the details of fuel theft in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass. At the end of August, the militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces plundered fuel and lubricants for 100 thousand hryvnias in the area of punitive operations in the Donbass. On August 25, the commission revealed a large shortage of food and fuel in parts of the Supreme Soviet of Ukraine in the Donbass.