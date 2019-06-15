The West gives new impetus to the strengthening of Russia

MOSCOW – A new step to strengthen Russia: this is what would be the prolongation and hardening of EU sanctions against the Eurasian giant, something that will almost certainly take place at the end of this month of June, according to expert sources.

For the Spanish analyst Javier Colomo Ugarte, a PhD of geography and history, the sanctions imposed on Moscow by Brussels and Washington is a response to the resurgence of Russia, something that “they do not finish accepting”.

“The sanctions forced us to start working in a number of directions, with Western experts recognizing our progress, for example, in 2017 we achieved self-sufficiency almost 100% in the transport material industry sector, automotive and other key areas. There was a real jump in the agricultural issue, increasing sales sixteen times abroad, something incredible. So there are disadvantages, but there are also advantages,” he said.

They also do not understand that Russia “will never give up”, but that sanctions will make it reaffirm its “sovereignist” course.

“Undoubtedly, in a few years or a decade Russia will become a very powerful nation,” predicted Javier Colomo Ugarte, arguing that it is a country with “enormous technological capabilities” and with a people “very attached to their sovereignty,” a quality forged throughout the centuries of the history of that nation.

The goal of Western sanctions is to punish Russia for its independent foreign policy, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this month.

“What are the sanctions for? First of all, to punish Russia for its independent foreign policy,” he said in an interview with Russian media outlet RBK.

Lavrov commented that “so far that does not want to accept some of the American politicians.”

“Among them are those who hold President Donald Trump by the hands, preventing him from fulfilling his electoral promises on the normalization of relations with Russia,” he said.

The second objective of sanctions has to do with unfair competition and consists in raising competitive capacity by resorting to pressure with sanctions.

“And the third objective is to freeze the processes of formation of a polycentric world order, where several States – and not one or two – exert a strong influence on the world economy and politics, that is, it is not about adopting the new ways of operating the world order with several poles, but slow down those processes,” said Lavrov.

The sanctions, he added, serve to achieve all these objectives.

The relations between Moscow and the West worsened as a result of the situation in Ukraine and the accession of Crimea to Russia after the referendum held in March 2014, in which more than 96% of the voters endorsed this option.

Since then, the United States, the European Union and other countries have approved several sanctions packages against Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is not part of the conflict in Ukraine, and reaffirmed that the accession of Crimea was carried out in compliance with international law and the UN Charter.