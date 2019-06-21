The real reason why: U.S does not have sufficient resources for military invasion of Iran

WASHINGTON DC – The United States, blaming Iran for the incident that occurred in the Gulf of Oman, aims to prepare a rationale for military intervention, the analyst says.

Following the attack on the Gulf of Oman, the United States decided to send an additional 1,000 troops to the region.

Cenk Tamer, an analyst at the ANKASAM center for political crisis studies, said it was very likely that Trump would use pressure on the Gulf of Oman to boost US military presence in the region.

The analyst noted that previously the US has already resorted to a similar tactic and sent warships after Iran’s threat to close the Strait of Hormuz.

“The recent statement by US interim Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on the intentions of sending an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East points out that Washington’s scenario of actions may repeat itself,” he thinks.

“Russia also considers the actions to send an additional contingent as a provocation,” he added.

According to Tamer, US activity could be interpreted as an attempt to force Iran into war.

However, speaking of the possibility of a military scenario for the development of the situation, the analyst compared the current situation with the events in Iraq.

“The United States cannot allow itself to militarily intervene in Iran, whose territory is almost three times greater than that of Iraq,” he said.

It is estimated that for a US military intervention in Iran about two million troops are needed because in 2003 they failed to secure security in Iraq with a contingent of 100,000 men, he believes.

“In addition, if there is an intervention in Iran, the Americans would stand face to face with a force of almost 1.5 million, consisting of Basij militia troops, who are ready for rapid mobilization and are part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Tamer said.

The Pentagon understands that it does not have enough resources to confront these militia units in direct confrontation, the analyst reveals in conclusion.