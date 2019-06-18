Su-27 fighters intercept American bombers near the Russian border (video)

On Monday, Su-27 fighters intercepted US B-52H strategic bombers near Russian borders, over the Baltic Sea and Black Sea.

Russian Su-27 fighters have escorted US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers approaching Russian borders in the Black and Baltic seas region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the bombers did not violate Russia’s borders. Russian airplanes carried out the escort strictly in accordance with international rules.

The presence of airplanes and reconnaissance drones near Russia’s borders has increased in recent years. Aircraft are regularly detected near the Crimean peninsula , the Krasnodar region and the Baltic Sea and also near Russian bases in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry had already appealed to Washington to abandon these reconnaissance operations, but the Pentagon refused.

Meanwhile, Russia will provide Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to the US company Seaplane Global Air Services in the years 2020-2021, said the director of the company’s manufacturer Ilushin.

During the Paris Air Show that is taking place in Le Bourget, France, the director of the company Ilushin, Yuri Grudinin, explained to the journalists the details of the contracts of supply of these aircraft.

“We agreed and signed the documents: [deliveries will start] 15 months after the start of the financing. I think the financing will come in September,” he said.

In June last year the US company Seaplane Global Air Services and amphibious aircraft manufacturer Beriev Aircraft Company approved the draft contract for the supply of 10 Beriev Be-200 aircraft.

Beriev and Ilyushin are part of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

According to Grudinin, UAC also plans to deliver seven Beriev Be-200s to Chile in 2020.

“Today, we signed [an agreement] with Chile [to deliver] two more aircraft. We had a contract for five aircraft, and now, at their request, we added two more … We will deliver them next year,” he said.

He also added that several countries in Southeast Asia may be customers of the company Ilushin, and that India could use the Be-200 for passenger transport.

“Negotiations with several Southeast Asian countries on aircraft are in the final phase,” he said.

The Beriev Be-200 is a multipurpose amphibious aircraft designed for firefighting, emergency medical services, water search and rescue, and cargo and passenger transportation. The Be-200 can take off and land on land and water.

In 2016 Russia sent two Be-200 aircraft to fight the fires in Portugal. Two Be-200 managed to clear more than 50 fires.