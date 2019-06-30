SAVAGE! Ukrainian Army shells civilian villages 80 times on Orthodox Saint’s Day, reports

DONETSK – On Sunday, June 30, on the Orthodox holiday of all Russian saints, Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive mortar strike on the DPR. Just by the morning alone, more than 80 rounds of various caliber were unleashed onto the territory of the Republic, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) reports.

“From 4:50 to 7:50, shelling by UAF was recorded in the following areas: Marinka – the village of Trudovskaya, the village of Aleksandrovka; Piskye – Volvo-Center, Veseloe, Zhabichevo; Obvitnoe – the capital airport; Vodynoe – the village Zaichenko; Shirokino – Sakhanka. A total of 81 rounds were fired of 120 and 82 mm calibers. In addition, grenade launchers were used,” it was reported.

The mayor of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, said that as a result of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the object of the Seversky Donets-Donbass water channel, which is a key source of water supply in the region, was damaged.

- Advertisement -

Information on victims and destruction as a result of morning attacks is specified. Recall that in the past 24 hours the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on the DNR 26 times.

On Saturday the Ukrainian punishers fired from the very start of the morning on Gorlovka using heavy artillery .

Earlier it was reported that the UAF dealt a massive blow to a nursing home in the center of Yasinovataya. On June 28th, the DPR representative office in the JCCC issued a statement on the escalation at the front .