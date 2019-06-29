Sanctions against Iran are sanctions against Russia and China

MOSCOW – Relations between Iran and the US face many challenges, but the current situation is far from turning into a war, said a senior official in Iran.

Iranian Vice Chancellor and President of the Institute for Political Science and International Research of the Iranian Foreign Ministry (IPIS), Seyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour, gave an interview on the shores of the Valdai Club of International Discussions.

He shared his vision on US sanctions and pressure, as well as on cooperation with other countries to deal with the United States .

“Certainly, the tension exists, but the situation is not so critical as to turn it into a war. The United States knows the ‘red lines’ of Iran, [Iranian president] Rohani has clearly understood what they are,” said the vice – Iranian Chancellor commenting on the likelihood of war with the US.

He called on the sanctions that have recently been applied to Iran’s supreme leader and the foreign minister for “non-diplomatic and anti-diplomatic steps” in the United States.

“There is a contradiction between US words and actions. On the one hand, Americans declare that they want talks, on the other hand, all their actions contradict diplomatic efforts,” said the vice chancellor.

In his view, Russia and China can play a considerable role in the current situation.

“It is very important that US sanctions are targeted not only against Iran but also against such countries as Russia and China, which, from the point of view of the United States, stand out in regional and international politics,” he said.

What effect have sanctions had on the Iranian economy?

“Continuing sanctions is an economic challenge for Iran. In fact, they are oriented against ordinary people, but historical experience shows that people will be able to overcome the more complicated challenges,” he said.

Over the past two decades, the US has done everything to dominate the global financial system.

“They turned the dollar into your weapon and use it as a military. In the world there are those who realize that it is necessary to oppose this state of affairs. Currently, it launched the process of creating mechanisms [economic] different , for example , Russia and Iran combined to carry out trade in national currencies,” said the vice chancellor.

“These mechanisms can help. The systems created by the US will face resistance from the international community,” concluded Seyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour.