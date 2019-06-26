Russophobia at Large: Meduza Magazine’s Integrity Struggle

Editor’s note – This Atlantic Council-esque project, Meduza, was first discovered by FRN in about 2015 when it was an openly and unapologetically, a pro Pravy-Sektor apologist outlet. It’s maintained its original logo and aesthetics, making us sure this is not a mix-up – only its handed the reigns over to some ‘liberals’ – a typical touch and go, give and take, humpty-dumpty move we’ve seen all too many times. In fact, a move that was integral to the Kiev Maidan itself. – Joaquin Flores

About Meduza

“…We value our independence and strive to be a reliable, trusted outlet for verified, unbiased information about Russia…”

Yet Meduza, with its’ investigative reporting, hasn’t touched one of the most important, ongoing stories concerning Russia in the 21st Century; rather serves to prop up the unverified, highly biased Western propaganda line accusing Russia of hacking the Democratic National Committee. We’ll come back to this but first:

USA ‘color revolution’ hopeful (perennial loser), Alexy Navalny, whose support in Western press crosses every line of hypocrisy, is a lawyer. One might think that he would study the law of that foreign government which supports him most; and discover he could be, if a USA citizen protesting without a permit, be arrested, fined and/or jailed. Or, if by some rational consideration, Navalny (the hypothetical USA citizen), were to abide by the American laws governing protests & protesters, he could be confined to a ‘free speech cage’ (see above illustration.)

Navalny’s most recent protest he organized without a proper permit in Moscow? It was over Meduza Magazine’s investigative reporter, Ivan Golunov, detained on false charges by counter-narcotics police. According to the CIA’s favorite yellow sheet, the New York Times:

“Organizers had called the protest to support a Russian journalist, Ivan Golunov, whom supporters say the police had framed on drug charges last week. Pictures produced by the police that seemed to show a drug lab in the reporter’s apartment had been faked. In a rare about-face, the authorities released Mr. Golunov on Tuesday, acknowledged that there was no evidence to support the charges and opened an investigation into the police who had detained him”

Ok, so Russia has corrupt police, now, for a comparison, try your favorite search engine with this precise terminology: “Police ‘throw down’ gun” and see what comes up; decades of American police habit of placing a gun in the hand of an unarmed man they’d shot dead. So, whose police are the greater evil? Let’s consult Jesus:

“You hypocrite! First pull the log from your own eye, so you may see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye”

Back to Meduza and the story their ‘award winning’ investigative reporter Ivan Golunov (or any of the Meduza staff) won’t touch; how it is the Russian state had been framed for the Democratic National Committee [DNC] mails ‘hack’ that was actually a DNC insider leak by the assassinated Seth Rich.

Screenshots of two mails (no replies) I’d sent to Meduza on different occasions of their propping up of a tired ‘the Russians did it’ propaganda lie:

On 11 August 2018

“Dear Meduza

When allegations which have been rebutted by multiple independent sources & experts…

“…In 2017, when he was finally arrested, Kozlovsky personally took credit for hacking the Democratic National Committee, claiming that he acted on Dokuchaev’s explicit orders. Already in pretrial detention when Kozlovsky made these allegations…”

@ https://meduza.io/en/feature/2018/08/07/it-s-our-time-to-serve-the-motherland

…are presented in a manner that allows for readers to take the allegations as plausible fact, it poisons the entire narrative (all of your article.) For a start, I suggest Meduza open to possibility the USA’s FBI is as (or more) corrupt as any agency in Russia and then have a read:

https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/09/16/incompetent-espionage-wikileaks-iii/

Sincerely

Ron West

http://ronaldthomaswest.com

“The history of the great events of this world are scarcely more than a history of crime” -Voltaire [end quote]

And on 12 November 2018

“Hello Meduza

Why do you go on discrediting your publication with this following, tired lie invented by US intelligence:

“According to U.S. intelligence, this was also a base of operations for 10 hackers and GRU officers who infiltrated the Democratic National Committee computer network”

@ https://meduza.io/en/feature/2018/11/06/what-is-the-gru-who-gets-recruited-to-be-a-spy-why-are-they-exposed-so-often

There was no Russian ‘hack’ of the DNC, it was an insider theft. It’s just a pity when an intelligence professional looks at your media platform and see you disseminate the very sort of disinformation you propose to expose, discrediting your larger work. Here’s the better information:

https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/09/16/incompetent-espionage-wikileaks-iii/

Ron West

http://ronaldthomaswest.com

“The history of the great events of this world are scarcely more than a history of crime” -Voltaire [end quote]

So, Meduza, the hard-hitting anti-corruption publication exposing dirt in Russian politics, ducks the biggest story of our time; how it is Russia had ‘hacked’ the DNC mails, actually an American intelligence agency fraudulent propaganda line and more: Meduza upholds this fake news story with 3rd party references rather than dig into what should otherwise produce displeasing result to all those in love with Navalny’s perception of Putin.

So, who is the boogeyman here, who are the liars? Putin or Navalny? Pravda or Meduza? Hosted by NATO Chihuahua Latvia, Meduza Magazine works out of an extreme Russophobe environment. One might suppose it were never a black & white world when faced with news about Russia from certain self-hating Russians –