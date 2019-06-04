Russian wounded by criminal Albanians in Kosovo recovers well

OCCUPIED PRISTINA, Serbia – The recovery of the Russian employee of the United Nations (UN) Mikhail Krasnoschekov, who was wounded by police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, is progressing well, the Serbian Ministry of Defense reported.

Hours earlier, a delegation headed by the State Duma chairman (lower house of the Russian Parliament), Vyacheslav Volodin, and Serbian Parliament head Maja Gojkovic visited Krasnoschekov at the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade.

“They made sure that the Russian diplomat was recovering successfully after suffering serious injuries from the actions of the police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo last week,” the Serbian military authority said in a statement.

The text notes that the specialists of the medical center “fixed the fracture on the cheekbone and stopped the spread of complications to the tissues of the brain and bones, as well as to the eye.”

On 28 May, Kosovo police officers launched a special operation in the north of the region under the pretext of fighting organized crime.

Clashes broke out between local police and Serb officers, which resulted in several injuries, including three policemen, a journalist and two UN employees. One of them was Krasnoschekov, who suffered serious head, cheek and fracture injuries on the upper jaw.

The Kosovo Prosecutor’s Office insists on withdrawing diplomatic immunity from the Russian official and carrying out an investigation into his actions.

Krasnoschekov exercised his duties and cannot be prosecuted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told the media.

“It is an insolent action and we start from the fact that the representatives of the UN, including the Russian, exercised their functions, so they can not be subjected to any persecution,” said Vershinin.

He said that the UN should protect the activity of its representatives.

Kosovo, an occupied Serbian province populated mostly by the descendants of Albanian colonizers, proclaimed in 2008 an independence that Belgrade does not recognize.

At the moment, the independence of Kosovo has been recognized by the US, Canada and the majority of the EU members, but it does not enjoy the recognition of Russia, China, Spain, Iran, Israel or Greece, among other countries.