Russian war planes chase off US and Swedish spy planes from the border (VIDEO)

ST. PETERSBURG – On Monday a Su-27 fighter intercepted two reconnaissance aircraft from the US and Swedish Air Force near the Russian border on the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the statement, after detecting “two aerial targets approaching the Russian border” over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, the Su-27 fighter crew “approached a safe distance” and identified the aircraft. It was an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft from the US Air Force and a Gulfstream from the Swedish Air Force.

The pilot of the Russian aircraft escorted the two planes so that they did not violate the airspace of Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also stressed that at the time of the interception, the Russian fighter had complied with all security measures and did not violate international rules.

It is not the first time American reconnaissance aircraft are sighted near Russian borders. These aircraft are regularly detected near the Crimean peninsula, the Krasnodar region and the Baltic Sea, as well as near Russian bases in Syria.

- Advertisement -

The Russian Defense Ministry had already appealed to Washington to abandon these reconnaissance operations, but the Pentagon refused.

This comes as only two weeks ago a US electronic intelligence aircraft was detected flying over the sky over the Black Sea.

The Lockheed EP-3E Aries II aircraft, belonging to the US Air Force with tail number 157316, took off from the air base of Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete. At 12.15 p.m. Moscow time the plane was sighted near the Crimean coast.

At 13:10 Moscow time, the plane was still conducting a reconnaissance flight along the Russian Black Sea coast.

The portal also highlights that at 2:40 pm Moscow time, the reconnaissance aircraft completed the mission.

The presence of unmanned aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft near the borders of Russia has increased significantly in recent years. Aircraft are regularly detected near the Crimean peninsula, the Krasnodar region and the Baltic Sea and also near Russian bases in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry had already appealed to Washington to abandon these reconnaissance operations, but the Pentagon refused.