Russian troops receive new and immaculate demining systems

MOSCOW – Russia’s Armed Forces has begun receiving new remote Listva demining vehicles, the press service of the Roselektronika holding company (which is part of the state-owned Rostec corporation) said.

“The deliveries of Listva remote demining vehicles to the troops have already begun. The Kaskad military factory is working to upgrade the product to improve combat efficiency,” the company said in a statement.

At the international military exhibition ARMY 2019 a Listva vehicle was presented, which is already in the service of one of the units of the Strategic Missile Forces .

Microwave beam deactivates explosives

Previously, Rostec reported that Listva is the first such development in Russia. In the detection of mines equipped with electronic elements, demining is done with the help of a microwave transmitter. The radiation “burns” the electronic part of the explosive device, deactivating the ammunition.

As explained by one of the directors of Rostec, Sergei Abramov, the vehicle is intended for the Russian Strategic Missile Troops, specifically to detect and neutralize explosive devices along the missile systems such as Topol, Topol-M and Yars.

- Advertisement -

This comes as under a month ago the deputy defense minister of Russia said that esearch and project work on the modernization of air command posts is complete.

Development work and tests under the modernization program for air command stations based on the Il-80 and Il-82 aircraft are complete, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksei Krivoruchko announced during his visit to the Polet production company, located in the region of Nizhny Novgorod.

As a result of modernization, the Russian Air Force will receive the second generation of these aircraft.

Previously, developers have stated that the third generation will be based on the Il-96-400 aircraft.

An air command post, which is also called the “Doomsday” aircraft, is intended to carry out the command in conditions of nuclear war.

According to the information revealed in 2015, the aircraft is capable of receiving on board the country’s supreme military command, an operational group of officers of the General Staff and the technical group responsible for the operation of the airplane.

The equipment of the air command station ensures the possibility of controlling the Army, the Navy, the Aerospace Force and the Strategic Missile Troops.