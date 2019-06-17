Russian rapper Khovansky becomes assistant State Duma Deputy

Trending

By Joaquin Flores
ST. PETERSBURG – Videoblogger and rapper Yuri Khovansky became an assistant to the youngest State Duma deputy, 23-year-old Vasily Vlasov , who oversees sports, tourism, culture and youth policy.

“Yuri Khovansky became my volunteer assistant. There are a lot of programs on his YouTube channel devoted to socially significant issues, ”commented on the choice of his assistant parliamentarian, noting that the video blogger has almost 4 million YouTube subscribers.

According to Vlasov, Khovansky will be able to convey some of his initiatives to the youth, and will also help him in his legislative work. The MP also believes that the gangsta rapper will be able to be an expert in discussions concerning the youth agenda. As an example, the parliamentarian cited the project “Shaverma-patrol.”

“Khovansky has already begun to work for the sake of youth — to begin with, he plans to simplify the issue of injuries,” Mash said today, June 17.

Fans of Yuri Khovansky call him “a scandalous, famous video blogger, stand-up comedian from St. Petersburg”.

Of particular interest is that he is among a number of Russian YouTube vloggers that have had their accounts suspended as a result of YouTube’s anti-Russian campaign, despite that YouTube allows similar channels to exist in English provided they present a social line compatible with YouTube’s geopolitical and social commitments.

