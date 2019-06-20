Russian Foreign Ministry: U.S is intentionally ruining the situation in Persian Gulf region

MOSCOW – The United States is consciously aggravating the situation in the Persian Gulf with Washington trying to make the situation worse,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“It reflects the line aggravation aware of the situation. We have no doubt that the military leaders and US policy not hold on any action to make the hardest possible situation and, more importantly, to increase pressure on Iran,” Ryabkov told reporters.

According to the vice chancellor, this completely contradicts Russia’s understanding of what should be done in such situations, because Russia deems it necessary to double diplomatic and political efforts to stabilize the situation and reduce tension in the region.

Ryabkov explained that Russia is in favor of forming a collective security system in the Persian Gulf region with the reinforcement of confidence measures and establishment of direct contacts between the countries of the region to improve their bilateral relations.

“And, of course, to preserve the chances of greater security and to further fulfillment of the JCPOA, which is prospective, given what is happening, increasingly nebulous,” added Ryabkov.

On Monday, the US Defense Department announced preparations to send additional forces into the Middle East in response to the “threat” of Iran, which Washington said was responsible for attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has stated that an additional 1,000 troops will be sent to the Middle East. According to him, these actions are not aimed at confronting Iran, but serve the security interests of the United States and its allies.

Earlier last month the United States sent an attack group led by the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber task force to the Gulf region with the aim of leaving “a clear and unambiguous message” to Tehran.

The deputy commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has quoted the Fars news agency as saying that the US military presence in the Middle East is currently at the weakest level in its history.

“The Americans have been present in the region since 1833 and they have the weakest presence in Western Asia at this time,” said Ali Fadavi Rear Admiral and Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The United States reinforced its military presence by moving an attack group, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and Patriot missiles into the region.