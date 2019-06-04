Russia welcomes new chance of talks between Putin and Trump: ‘We are patient’

MOSCOW – The White House continues to act “illogically” by not holding a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing relations between the two countries as the legacy of Barack Obama.

“We see a lot of strategic issues on the agenda that need to be addressed at the level of two presidents. There are no such issues to be solved at a lower level, we understand that many questions come from the American side, which should also be discussed by the presidents,” said Peskov , Putin’s longtime press secretary, to RT.

He believes that the absence of prolonged face-to-face talks between the two leaders since the Helsinki summit last year has key “idle” issues and “contradicts the national interests of our two countries,” adding that there is only some things that Russia can do on its own.

“We cannot be more sacred than the Pope,” Peskov supposed, speaking in English.

Trump abruptly canceled a scheduled parallel meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of last year on the incident of the Ukrainian ship near the Kerch Strait between Crimea and Russia, although the two held a brief informal conversation.

The US president announced that he could meet with the Russian leader during the next G20 summit in Japan later this month, but Peskov insisted no official request came from the White House, and reiterated that the ball remains on the US court.

“From the outset, President Putin insisted that we were ready to go as far and as advanced as our American colleagues are ready. Unfortunately, now we see that they are not ready to move forward,” Peskov said.

“But President Putin is a very experienced and very patient president of a very patient country,” he added.

Peskov added that the Russian leader took on the task of “repairing this damage that was done by President Obama during the last month of his presidency.”